7 injured after several bombs hurled following clash between 2 groups

About seven persons were injured at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday morning after several bombs were hurled during a conflict between two groups of people. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Nimpith area.

According to sources, a football match was scheduled to take place in a few days at a ground located in Durgapur village of Joynagar.

On Wednesday morning, a conflict cropped up between two groups of people over setting up of a pandal for the purpose of the match.

During the conflict, suddenly some unknown

miscreants started hurling bombs indiscriminately.

After the miscreants fled, local people saw seven people were lying injured. They were rushed to the hospital and police were informed.

A few moments later a large contingent of police force from the Joynagar police station arrived at the spot.

Sources informed that police have recovered a few bombs from the spot.

Police have detained a few people for their suspected involvement in the incident. Police picket have been set up as tension is prevailing in the area.