6 books of CM launched

kOLKATA: As many as six new books by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were launched at the inaugural ceremony of the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair.



Till now, 128 books by Banerjee have been published and on Monday, the Bengal CM unveiled six new books which will be available at the Kolkata Book Fair.

She wrote a book on the Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) programme. Titled, ‘Duare Sarkar, Apnar Aamar’, the book talks about the outreach and welfare projects launched by the TMC government. A book on the Indian Constitution, ‘Aamader Sambidhan O Kichu Katha’, has also been released. ‘Kabitabitan’, a collection of poems by Banerjee in English, will also grace the stalls of the book fair.

The bibliophiles can also get their hands on ‘Laha Pranam Mahiyasi Chharay Chharay II’ and ‘Salute’, an English book on the women of India’s freedom movement. Durga Puja in Kolkata has been inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the CM penned a book, ‘Amader Durgotsav’, on one of the biggest festivals in Bengal.

“Can’t people in politics write books? 128 books have already been published and this year, I could only give six. 4-5 books are also in the process and will be available next year,” she said.

Talking about ‘Salute’, she said: “We don’t know the names of all the women who struggled for India’s freedom. I tried to pen their stories and encourage women’s empowerment.”