6 arrested, police names BJP leader, wife in FIR

Kolkata: Six persons have been arrested in connection with the stampede incident in Asansol where several BJP leaders attended a blanket distribution programme.



Police have also registered an FIR against 10 people, including Jitendra Tiwary and his wife Chaitali, who were the main organisers of the said event.

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections (304 IPC), attempt to commit culpable homicide (308 IPC) and common intention (34 IPC).

The accused persons have been remanded to police custody for eight days after they were produced at the Asansol court. The court also directed the police to video record the interrogation sessions as the defence lawyers mentioned the recent incident of Lalan Sheikh's death in the CBI custody and appealed for security of the accused persons.

However, name of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is not there as the Calcutta High Court has barred the police from registering any FIR against him.

Three persons, including a child, were killed and at least four others injured in a stampede at a blanket donation programme on Wednesday evening organised by the BJP. Adhikari was present at the programme. However, the incident took place after he left the spot.

Holding him and the BJP responsible for the tragic incident, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the saffron party and the LoP saying the latter's 'December Dhamaka' slogan started translating into action with the series of incidents. The police had also informed that no permission was given to hold the programme there.