5th edition of Duare Sarkar: More than 82K camps held

Kolkata: The 5th Edition of Duare Sarkar, (Government at Doorstep), the Bengal government's flagship citizenship outreach initiative saw a total of 82,345 camps with more than 97 lakh citizens attending them.



Out of these camps, 28,381 (34.5 per cent) were mobile camps in which 14.95 Lakhs (15.4 per cent) visitors turned up. Initially scheduled from November 1 to 30, 2022, it was subsequently extended to December 31, 2022, which concluded on Saturday.

More than 1.07 crore applications were submitted by citizens during this period to access various services/schemes.

The Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna received almost 35 lakh applications — the highest among all schemes.