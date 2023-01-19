54th annual Ramakrishna Mela & Expo inaugurated

kolkata: The 54th annual celebration and Sri Ramakrishna Mela and Exhibition started at Ramakrishna Mission Lokasiksha Parishad and Agricultural Training Centre of the Ashrama at Narendrapur.



Swami Divyanandaji Maharaj (Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Cossipore) and Swami Sarvolokanandaji, Secretary of RKM Narendrapur, inaugurated the event on

Thursday in the Mandir gate premises of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Narendrapur.

The four-day event will see various cultural programmes, and seminars on the use of nanotechnology in agriculture. Scientists from Central Soil Salinity Research Institute and Avijit Mitra, Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture, West Bengal will be present for the seminars. “Our main intention is to inform the people how the trainees at Agricultural Training Centre at RKM Narendrapur are running their own businesses. We impart training in nearly 35 to 40 vocational courses,” said an official of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Narendrapur. Meanwhile, the 63rd annual exhibition and celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur will be held from January 20 to 23 in the school premises.