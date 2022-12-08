50ft-high replica of Big Ben to be installed in North 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: A replica of Big Ben will be installed in Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas.



Built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh, the 50-feet clock tower will be erected on the ground of AP Club.

The initiative to install the tower was taken up by the local MLA Narayan Goswami.

The iron-made tower will be covered with fiber plate. There will be four clocks on the top of the tower, which will be seen from a distance of 500 m. The bell of the clocks will ring every half an hour.

Work to complete the clock tower is being carried out on a war footing. It will take another 15 days to complete the tower, a senior official of Ashoknagar Municipality said.The official felt that the clock tower will be an added attraction and people from the nearby areas will come to see the clock tower.

There is another replica of Big Ben at Lake Town

in Kolkata.