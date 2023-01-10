4, including 2 minors, dead in Chetla shanty fire

KOLKATA: Four, including two minors, were injured after a fire broke out at a shanty with asbestos shed in Chetla on Monday morning.



The injured persons were rushed to SSKM Hospital from where they were discharged after necessary treatment.According to sources, around 7:15 am on Monday, residents of the Chetlahat bustee saw smoke billowing from a shanty and they rushed to save the people trapped inside.They demolished a portion of the wall and rescued a few trapped inside before the firefighters arrived. However, they failed to rescue the four who died in the incident.After the police and fire brigade came another attempt was made to rescue the four trapped inside the shanty but even they failed. The fire was controlled at around 8:25 am. It is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, a fire had broken out on the third floor of a five-storied building at Mango Lane. The building was promptly evacuated by police and residents of the area. Due to the wind, it was feared that the fire may spread to other floors. Four fire tenders controlled the fire after nearly two hours.