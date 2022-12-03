4-day Int'l Kolkata Art Festival to be held at Indian Museum from Dec 15

KOLKATA: 'Bondhu Ek Asha', a socio-cultural organisation, in collaboration with the Indian Museum will hold the 10th edition of the International Kolkata Art Festival 2022 at the Indian Museum.



The four-day programme will be inaugurated on December 15.

The festival has been dedicated to Abanindranath Tagore on his 150th birth anniversary.

Painters and artisans from different countries will take part in the four-day festival. The chairman of the festival is Satyam Roychowdhury, who is also a noted educationist, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Chairman of Techno India.

Roychowdhury feels that there will be many opportunities for the financially weak artists in the state.

Kanchan Bandyopadhyay, the chief patron of the initiative, will help the artists from Bengal to reach the international arena.

At the event, people will be able to see the great work of the artists from Bengal.