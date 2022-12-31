3rd, 4th phase of interview & aptitude test on Jan 11, 13 & 14

kolkata: The third and fourth phase of interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers will be conducted centrally for candidates, who opted for Alipurduar, Siliguri and Dakshin Dinajpur districts on January 11, January 13 and January 14 respectively.



The first and the second phase of interview and aptitude tests were conducted for the candidates who had opted for Kolkata district.

Like the first two phases, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has made it compulsory to follow Covid protocols.

The call letter for the interview can also be downloaded using the Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 portal.

The candidates have been requested to appear before the interview board along with the original and self attested photocopies of TET admit card, TET qualification document, Madhyamik certificate admit card as age proof, voter ID or Aadhar card and one self-attested passport size photograph, amongst other documents.

Once again the board specified that the State Wide Merit List for the 2022 recruitment process will only be published after evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules.

Time slots and venue of the interview process has been mentioned in the interview letter issued to each candidate.

The board had successfully conducted the first phase of interview and aptitude test centrally for the recruitment of primary teachers for candidates who opted for Kolkata district on December 27 (Tuesday).