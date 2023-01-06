3 new police stns get operational in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: The three police stations, Pedong PS, Reang PS and the Lava PS, carved out of the Kalimpong police station became operational on Thursday.



On August 3, 2022, the State government issued notifications regarding the creation of three new police stations and the realignment of boundaries of an existing police station in the Kalimpong district.Incidentally, Kalimpong district was carved out from the Darjeeling district on February 14, 2017. Initially, there were three police stations namely — Kalimpong, Gorubathan and Jaldhaka in the district.“For more efficient and speedy policing along with public convenience, the three news police stations have been made functional. Financial sanctions for repair and renovation and upgradation of the existing buildings have been obtained and work has started,” stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

An inspection was conducted by Songmit Lepcha, DIG, Darjeeling, of the three police stations on Thursday so that the public can start registering FIRs, GDEs and missing complaints.

“After completion of civil work and sanctioning of the force, the formal inauguration will take place,” added the SP, Kalimpong. 11 Mouzas, earlier under the Kalimpong police station, will now be under the Pedong PS.

35 Mouzas from the Kalimpong PS have come under the newly formed Reang PS and 26 Mouzas earlier under the Kalimpong PS will now come under the Lava police station. The present jurisdiction of the Kalimpong PS will include 19 Mouzas of the district.