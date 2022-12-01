3 killed after their bike rams into truck on Basanti Highway

KOLKATA: Three youths were killed in a road accident on Basanti Highway late on Tuesday night while riding two motorcycles without registration plates.

The two-wheeler riders reportedly rammed behind a moving truck at a breakneck speed.

According to sources, on Tuesday night around 9:45 pm, two youths identified as Pradip Naskar (18) and Achhudananda Gain (19) of Bamanghata were riding a motorcycle towards Science City along the Basanti Highway.

Naskar, who was the rider, started racing with another two-wheeler rider Subhajit Laha of Maheshtala while passing through the Bokdoba area. Another youth identified as Rakesh Das was sitting on the pillion on Laha's motorcycle.

While taking a turn, Naskar and Laha lost control and rammed behind a truck that was moving in front of them.

Police sources informed that Naskar, Gain and Laha died on the spot while Das suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted. Police have come to know that none of the riders and pillion riders were wearing helmets.

Cops of Kolkata Leather Complex police station have seized the motorcycles but the truck managed to flee before the cops arrived. A case has been registered regarding the accident. It is suspected that the youths were riding the two-wheelers which were running at not less than 100 kilometer per hour speed.