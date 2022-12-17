3 injured in 3 separate road accidents

KOLKATA: Three persons, including two motorcyclists, were injured in three different accidents on Friday.



The first incident took place around 6:15 am on Maa flyover near the Hindu Burial Ground.

Five youths, including the driver, were reportedly returning from New Town to Park Circus area. It had been alleged that the car was being driven at a breakneck speed along the Maa flyover. Near the Hindu Burial Ground on the flyover, the driver somehow lost control and hit a lamppost on the median divider. After hitting the lamppost, the car came to a halt on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass-bound flank. Among the five, four youths somehow managed to flee but one person failed to leave the spot as he suggested injury on his leg.

He was rushed to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment. Police have registered a case against the offending driver.

The second incident took place around 11 am on Park Street flyover where a truck hit a motorcyclist from behind while moving towards Esplanade.

Police have series the truck and detained driver. In another incident took place on Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur where a car hit a motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist was admitted to a private hospital.