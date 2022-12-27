3 held for assaulting cops in West Midnapore

kolkata: Three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel on Sunday at Khirpai in West Midnapore.



According to sources, on Sunday several groups of people were enjoying picnic separately on the bank of Shilabati river in Khirpai.

There a group of youths was also enjoying picnic. It had been alleged that some of the youths were making lewd comments about women of other picnic groups while consuming liquor.

Hearing the accused persons making abusive comments about women, a few persons from other groups protested.

Over the issue an altercation took place which turned into a scuffle. Meanwhile local residents informed Khirpai police out post about the matter. When cops tried to stop the scuffle, the accused youths started assaulting police personnel. Seven policemen suffered injuries in the incident.

Later a large contingent of police force from Khirpai police out post and Chandrokona police station brought the situation under control. Police have arrested three persons from the spot while others managed to flee. A massive manhunt is on to nab them.

The police personnel were rushed to a local hospital from where six of them were discharged after

necessary treatment.