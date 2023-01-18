3 govt hosps accused of denying treatment

kolkata: Despite strict guidelines by the state health department that no emergency patients can be denied treatment by any hospitals, three government hospitals have been accused of denying treatment to 24-year-old Meghnad Chandra.



The patient had suffered injuries after falling from a running motorcycle. It was alleged that he was initially taken to MR Bangur Hospital but the patient was allegedly denied treatment.

The family members then took the patient to SSKM and then to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

The family members alleged that the patient was not given adequate treatment in any of the hospitals.

They finally shifted the patient to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that the NRS Medical College started the process of surgery when the patient collapsed.

The incidents of patient refusal often surface against private hospitals in the city following which the

West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has issued clear guidelines to the private hospitals asking them to provide treatment to emergency patients even if they do not have a bed available. The hospitals have to shift a critical patient only after stabilising his/her health condition.