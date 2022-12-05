3-day training prog to be held on vessel in the Sunderbans

kolkata: The Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM) of Jadavpur University has collaborated with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) for a three-day training-cum-field visit on vessel in the Sunderbans for assessing nature-based solution against socio-ecological vulnerability of the archipelago in the discourse of climate change.



The effect of climate change is leading to degradation of mangroves of Sunderbans, which is having an importance about the existence of Kolkata, in good health, as well.

So the regeneration of mangrove forest for protection of Sunderban, and Kolkata has assumed significance.

"UGC (University Grants Commission ) is emphasizing on institutionalization of Climate Change & Disaster Management. Therefore, there is a need to critically examine our disaster management planning and implementation, in terms of disaster preparedness, and suggest measures to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and make it more effective, "Gupinath Bhandari, co-ordinator of CDPM of JU said.

An implementable plan for sustainable development of this mangrove forest without hampering agricultural land, proper planning regarding setting up of cyclone shelters, scientific management of the social issues and livelihood of the inhabitants will be submitted to the state Disaster Management department and Irrigation department as recommendation.

"The objective of the program is to train the participants and generate awareness and to motivate them to come forward to carry out more research work on the Sunderbans. This will strengthen the skilled manpower to work on the vulnerability of the Sunderbans eco-sensitive area including its livelihood, and its protection," Bhandari added.

Interested individuals ranging from policy makers, technocrats, government officers, NGO members, academicians, researchers and students, including government agencies working on environmental Issues will be part of the workshop.