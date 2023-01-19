3-day ‘Junglemahal Utsab’ commences at Balurghat

‘Junglemahal Utsab’ kicked off here at Balurghat High School ground on Wednesday. It will continue until Friday.

In the inaugural ceremony, Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna, Superintendent of Police Rahul De, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy, Balurghat Civic Body Chairman Ashok Mitra along with a high-ranked administrative officials were present in the inaugural programme.

A colourful rally was also organised just before the festival was officially inaugurated. The rally had covered a few areas of the city of Balurghat.

Biplab Mitra said: “The main aim of the festival is to preserve and promote tribal culture. Until recently, it was customary to organise Jungle Mahal Utsab in the tribal-dominated districts of South Bengal. This is for the first time it has been brought to South Dinajpur. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always stands beside the tribal people and that is why the festival has been organised here.”

According to him, the Chief Minister’s solitary effort is only concentrated on the development of tribal communities.

“All this is an attempt to keep alive the cultural heritage of the tribal people of the district,” he said.

In the three-day festival, stalls have been set up selling and displaying traditional delicacies, musical instruments and handicrafts made by the indigenous community of the region.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said the festival is aimed to revive and popularise the culture and heritage of tribal community of the district among the people.

According to an official source, the unsung artists from the region will be felicitated and will get a platform to showcase their talents.