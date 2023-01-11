282 called for 2nd phase of interview held by Primary Education Board

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) successfully conducted the second phase of the interview and aptitude test for recruitment of primary teachers on Tuesday.



Candidates who had opted for the Kolkata district had started crowding outside the gate of the WBBPE office at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan after nine in the morning. Around 282 candidates were called for the second phase of the interview. Their reporting time was 10 am. Thereafter, the candidates were made to sit at a waiting space from where each candidate was called for an interview and aptitude test at different tables.

Like phase one which had taken place on December 27, the entire process was videographed in phase two as well. A total of 482 candidates had applied for the Kolkata zone, out of which 282 were called on Tuesday. The third and fourth phases of interviews and aptitude tests will be conducted centrally for candidates who opted for Alipurduar, Siliguri and Dakshin Dinajpur on January 11, 13 and 14 respectively.