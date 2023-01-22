27-year-old woman found dead at EM Bypass, probe initiated

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a woman in the Metropolitan area at the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass on Saturday evening.



The woman identified as Debapriya Biswas (27) had come to her elder sister’s flat.

She was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor in front of the apartment building where she had come to stay.

According to sources, on Saturday afternoon Biswas had come to her elder sister’s flat. After a while, she reportedly went to the roof of the five-storied building. Soon after she left the flat, other residents heard something heavy fall.

When they rushed out of their homes, they found Biswas lying in a pool of blood with a bunch of keys in her hand. She was rushed to SSKM Hospital where Biswas was declared brought dead.

Biswas was an air hostess by profession. She was working with an airline company from the Middle East as cabin crew. But she left her job after the Covid.Police suspect that Biswas somehow lost her balance while standing on the roof of the apartment building and fell.

However, an unnatural death case has been initiated at the Pragati Maidan police station.

A probe has been started to ascertain whether she had fallen accidentally or someone else had pushed her. So far no complaint was lodged.