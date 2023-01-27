2023 Education USA Alumni Fair organised in city

KOLKATA: The U.S. Consulate Kolkata and the United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF) hosted the 2023 Education USA Alumni Fair at the American Center on Friday where alumni from 19 accredited US universities and colleges providing students an opportunity to interact directly with current students and alumni of US higher education institutes. Students got an opportunity to seek advice on the US university application process, scholarships, and funding from qualified advisers of the Education USA center at USIEF and learnt about the student visa process from US Consulate officials. Speaking at the event, Adrian Pratt, Director, American Center said: “We want students from India to explore the diversity of US higher education opportunities at the alumni fair.”