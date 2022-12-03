2 held with unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested from Posta area for allegedly carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh on Friday afternoon.



The duo, identified as Anwar Hossain Mollah, and his son Mustaqin Mollaha of Kashipur, in South 24-Parganas, was intercepted by the cops of Posta police station in front of 10, Digamber Jain Temple Road.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of Posta police station were waiting at the said spot. As soon as the father and son duo was spotted, police intercepted them. While searching their bag, police found a huge amount of money. After counting, it was found that they were carrying Rs 50 lakh. Police have come to know that the accused had collected the money from an office located at Cotton Street. They had come with the number of a 10 rupee note for verification of their identity.

During interrogation, the duo failed to produce any valid documents regarding the money and thus they were arrested on charges of theft.