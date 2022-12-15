2 die of dengue in 2 days at Beliaghata ID Hosp

KOLKATA: Mercury has gone down below 18 degree celsius in most of the South Bengal districts but dengue deaths are still reported.



Two women died of dengue at the Beliaghata ID Hospital in the past two days.

Bindu Debi Das (52), a resident of Beliaghata was admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital on December 1. Another patient identified as Kamala Basak (62), a resident of Rajarhat died of dengue at the same hospital. She was admitted to the hospital.

Dengue death was reported in the state for the last time on December 5 when one Manjurika Roy (80), a resident of Patuli died of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Couple of days ago a 38-year-old died at the same hospital. He was identified as Akramul Mollah, a resident of Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.

The Dengue situation has much improved in the state with the drop in the mercury.

The city hospitals have also seen the number of dengue patients admitted to their establishments going down. The admission flow for dengue patients has dropped significantly.

The dengue situation turned worse due to sporadic rainfall during Kali Puja.