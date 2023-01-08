2 dead, 5 hurt en route to Darjeeling

Siliguri: Two tourists were killed and five injured in an accident en route to Darjeeling from Nadia.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Saidabad Tea Garden area under Phansidewa Block in the Siliguri sub-division.

A group of seven tourists were going to Darjeeling from Nadia in a vehicle. Owing to dense fog, the car rammed into the back of a parked truck near Saidabad Tea Garden.

Two tourists died on the spot. Others were rescued and taken to North Bengal Medical College Hospital by residents of the area and the police.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as Rana Chakraborty and Ganesh Sarkar.

They are residents of the Nadia district. Atanu Ghosh, Narayan Sarkar, Sudhir Biswas, Tamal Sarkar were injured in the incident.

Akshay Das, who was driving the car, was severely injured. He is undergoing treatment at the medical college.

Manoranjan Ghosh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling stated: “The incident took place at around 5 am. A truck was standing on the side of the road due to a breakdown and the truck’s back lights were on. Owing to dense fog, the ill-fated vehicle rammed into the truck. Police of Bidhannagar police station, near Bagdogra, rushed to the spot. Dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.”