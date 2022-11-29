2 dead, 4 hurt in 3 road mishaps

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed and four suffered injuries in three road accidents on Monday. Around 9:15 am, a hatchback car was moving towards Police Training School (PTS) along the AJC Bose flyover. While crossing Minto Park area, the driver somehow lost control and rammed behind a stationery light goods vehicle of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) and then hit a labourer of the agency.



Immediately the injured labourer identified as Purnima Devi (57) was rushed to SSKM hospital where she was declared brought dead. Two occupants of the hatchback car were rushed to SSKM hospital also and were discharged after necessary treatment. Driver of the hatchback car had reportedly left the spot with some of his relatives who were travelling in another car. In another incident an elderly person was killed after a truck hit him on B.T. Road near Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) on Monday afternoon. The deceased identified as Shib Sundar Shrivastav (60) was walking along the B. T. Road when the truck hit him from behind. Police have seized the truck but the driver managed to flee.

Early on Monday morning around 5:45 am, an auto rickshaw toppled while trying to evade a collision with a motorcycle on Beadon Street. Due to the momentum, the auto skidded after toppled and hit a woman who was walking along the road. The woman was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital from where she was shifted to a private hospital in Mullikbazar. Police have seized the auto.