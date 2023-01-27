1st episode of BBC docu on PM screened in JU, Presidency University

Kolkata: The first episode of the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question was viewed by students in the premises of Presidency University and Jadavpur University, marking a protest against the Central government’s decision to reportedly direct social media to remove the documentary links.



A message on the screening in Jadavpur University campus was largely circulated through social media by a section of the students. It was held on January 26 (Republic Day) and students had entered the university through gate number 4. Unlike the commotion that had ensued at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the screening at JU was peaceful and there was no ruckus.

During the course of the screening, the projector had undergone a problem. Thereafter, the rest of the documentary was shown on laptop. Students had flocked in large numbers to watch the documentary. A similar message on the documentary screening was circulated by a section of students of Presidency University. According to a section of students, permission was sought from the university authorities for conducting the screening at the badminton court on January 27.

The screening was held at around 4:30 pm within the university premises. Students from various departments joined the crowd to watch the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 communal riots that had taken place in Gujarat.