170th birth anniv of Sri Sarada Devi commemorated

DARJEELING: Philanthropic activities and prayers marked the 170th birth anniversary of Sri Sarada Devi on Thursday. Health camps, distribution of blankets and clothes were organised by various Ashrams along with special prayer services and the distribution of Prasad among devotees.



Sri Sarada Devi was the wife and spiritual consort of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Dev, the 19th-century mystic of Bengal.

The Naxalbari Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, run by devotees, organised a health camp along with the distribution of blankets and clothes.Swami Parananda, Assistant Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre was present at the health and distribution camps.

"The health camp in which blood pressure and blood sugar tests were also conducted was organised jointly with Sneha Foundation. Amidst dipping mercury in the district, blankets were distributed among 101 persons from the backward tribal community. Clothes were also distributed.," an organiser.

The birth anniversary was commemorated on a grand scale at the Sahudangi Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram in the Jalpaiguri district. The Ashram was recently taken over by the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math. Devotees from Siliguri and Jalpaiguri converged at the Ashram on Thursday to attend the special prayers. Prasad was also distributed.