17 hurt in road mishap in Cooch Behar

A passenger bus from Dinhata collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Wednesday, leaving 17 persons injured.

The accident occurred at around 7am in the Kalibari area on the State Highway in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar.

Local residents and police rescued the passengers trapped in the bus. Mathabhanga Additional SP Amit Verma stated: “17 persons received injuries, including drivers of both the vehicles. Five persons were admitted at Mathabhanga SD Hospital.

The bus driver was referred to Cooch Behar MJN Hospital. The bus was travelling to Siliguri from Mathabhanga. Eyewitnesses claim that the accident could have occurred due to low visibility owing to dense fog.”