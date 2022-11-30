16 held for duping people on pretext of tower installation

KOLKATA: Sixteen persons including eight women were arrested for duping people on the pretext of installing mobile network tower and running a fake call centre on Monday night from New Town.

Acting on a tip off, cops of Eco Park police station conducted a raid on the 5th floor of Astra Tower located at Akansha crossing on Monday night and found a group of youths were making calls to people and attempting to dupe them.

During the raid office bearers failed to produce any valid documents, licences of

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) or any registration certificate from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Later cops seized 29 mobile phones and several documents.

The accused persons used to offer high rent for installation of mobile phone's tower to lure people.