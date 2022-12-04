14th Chinsura Book Fair to start from Dec 10

Kolkata: The 14th Chinsurah Book Fair in Hooghly will start on December 10 and will continue till December 18.

Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and two senior officials of the Kolkata Book Fair — Tridib Bhattacharya and Sudhanshu Sekhar Dey will inaugurate the book fair.

The book fair in Chinsurah has emerged as a great success with the number of stalls almost doubled. Books worth Rs 25 lakh were sold from the fair last time. The book fair organizers saw record sales last year.

Joint Secretary of the fair Gopal Chaki during a press conference on Saturday said that Chinsurah book fair has emerged as one of the best book fairs in the state.

He also said that a rally would be conducted with a slogan "walk for books" to encourage people to read and buy books.

Incidentally it may be mentioned that the 46th edition of Kolkata International Book Fair will be held from January 30 to February 12, 2023, and Spain will be the focal theme country, organisers said.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the book fair on January 30 at the Central Park in Salt Lake, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, organisers of the book fair, announced at a news conference here on Wednesday. The book fair logo was unveiled during the event.

Ambassador of Spain in India, Jos Maraa Ridao Dom nguez, Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.