14-day judicial custody for Partha, Subiresh & 5 others

KOLKATA: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, former Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission, Subiresh Bhattacharya, former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Ganguly and four others were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case.



On Monday, the seven accused persons were produced at the Special CBI Court in Alipore with an appeal for extending the judicial custody. During the hearing, Partha's lawyer appealed for his bail on the ground of his age and health. Also it was mentioned that Partha's name was not mentioned in the FIR. Other accused persons' lawyers also mentioned that despite they were in judicial custody for quite a long time, CBI has kept on appealing for judicial custody. After hearing the lawyers of the accused persons, the magistrate asked the CBI about when the investigation will conclude. Replying to the magistrate, CBI lawyer mentioned that the probe is being done on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. CBI also mentioned that Partha and others are influential and they can manipulate the probe. Later, magistrate rejected the bail applications.