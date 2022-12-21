10-day Satyajit Ray Film Fest in Siliguri from Jan 12

darjeeling: As a tribute to the maestro, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of West Bengal along with the Advisory Committee of Dinabandhu Mancha will be hosting a 10-day "Satyajit Ray Film Festival" from January 12, 2023.



About 20 films and documentaries by Ray will be showcased at the festival. "The fest will commence on January 12 at the Dinabandhu Mancha in Siliguri. It will be inaugurated by Sandip Ray, eminent film director and Satyajit Ray's son. Mamata Shankar will also be present at the programme. We will showcase 20 films, including children's films, made by him. There will be interactive sessions and workshops also," stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation who is also the Chairman, Advisory Committee of Dinabandhu Mancha.

On January 14, 2023, Barun Chanda, the male protagonist of "Sima Boddho" will be present for an interactive session at the Ram Kinkar Hall of the Dinabandhu Mancha. On January 15, eminent film director Gautam Ghosh and film critique Sanjay Mukherjee will attend a seminar on filmmaking and present cinema. Sharmila Tagore will be attending the closing ceremony on January 21.

About 20 films are to be showcased, including 'Aranyer Din Ratri', 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata', 'Gupi Gain Bagha Bain'. It will also include documentaries made by the maestro.

"There will be two shows daily at 4 pm and 7 pm at the Dinabandhu Mancha. The shows will be completely free. Passes will be available at the venue and at some select places. We will approach the schools to send students to watch the children's films," Deb said. On January 12, at noon a rally will commence from Kanchenjunga Stadium in which artists, film lovers, and intellectuals will take part. The rally will culminate at the inauguration ceremony at the Dinabandhu Mancha.