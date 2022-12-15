1 dead, 52 hurt as bus topples into gorge in Haripal

kolkata: A woman was killed and about 52 injured after a tourist bus toppled into a gorge beside the Dankuni-Arambag State Highway.

According to police, a group of tourist from Raidighi in South 24-Parganas had been to Ayodha hills on Monday. They were returning to Raidighi and had started from Purulia on Tuesday night. While passing through the Ilahipur area in Haripal of Hooghly district around 4 am on Wednesday, suddenly the driver lost control and the bus fell into a gorge beside the road. State Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna, who is also the MLA of Haripal, went to the spot and took stock of the situation. Maximum passengers fell into the shallow water while a few got stuck inside the bus.