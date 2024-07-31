Your career choice sets your direction

For much of his childhood, Apratim Roy dreamt of becoming a pilot. Today, at 32, he is a real estate consultant. Deepshikha Banerjee was a born artist. She could turn any canvas into a masterpiece. However, she never applied to art college—not because she couldn’t pass the exam, but because she never took it. After a successful banking career, she quit last year to pursue her true passion for painting. Both Apratim and Deepshikha didn’t initially follow their desired career paths. Apratim was unsure about his career choices as a child, while Deepshikha let her parents decide her path for her.



Career is a strange term. As a kid, you dream of becoming someone you admire. Your parents may have different aspirations for you. As you grow, you start to recognize your own interests and passions. Whatever career you choose, it’s important to ensure your goals are realistic and achievable. In doing so, remember to “do what you love, love what you do,” because a suitable career decision will help you stay happy and fit—mentally, physically and financially.

Choosing a career is a major life decision, as it affects what you do every day for many years. In the past, a career was mainly about stability and financial security. Now, professional satisfaction and happiness are equally important. So, picking the right career early on matters. However, this is often easier said than done, especially for students. But of course, times have changed. Today’s students have access to vast information. They are well-informed, ready to take on challenges, and their parents are gradually becoming more open to new perspectives, moving away from traditional outlooks. Today, parents are aware of Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT. They understand that some jobs will soon become redundant while new ones will be created. Unlike in the 80s and 90s, parents are more accepting if a student wants to be a gamer or a YouTuber. In fact, a game designer can sometimes earn more than an electrical engineer. In such an era, the students, therefore, must access their talents, interests, limitations and values, said Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group.

“Students should develop clear and smart goals that outline what they want to accomplish, and they should be explicit. As the education landscape changes due to technological advancements, it would be beneficial for students to engage in ongoing learning by attending conferences, workshops, and other courses that allow them to stay updated with educational trends and practices,” said Dr Sahoo.

Making a career choice is a defining moment in every student’s life. They need to consider various factors before making a decision. However, a career aligned with personal interests can lead to greater job satisfaction and motivation. Nirupama VG - Founder & Managing Director, Ad Astra Consultants said it’s crucial for students to thoroughly assess their potential, skills, and interests. “The student needs to identify the strengths and areas for improvement to create a clear roadmap. Also, they need to consider external factors such as industry trends, job market demands, and economic conditions. Aligning your goals with your personal aspirations and market realities increases the likelihood of success. This balanced approach will help you set career goals that are both realistic and attainable,” she said.

Dr Kevin Brady, principal, GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, believes it’s important for educational institutions to provide families with information they require to support students. “Collecting data pertaining to the aptitude, interests, motivation, and historical performance of all of our students enables the school and its parents to gain a more complete and nuanced understanding of what course of study provides the best match for each student,” she said.

Dr Kanika Gupta, career counselor at the same school, also admits that today narrowing down a career choice can be incredibly difficult. “There are countless options, and it can be overwhelming to decide which path is right. Self-assessment, guidance, realistic goals, research and exploration and majorly education and experience are amongst various strategies that need to be used to narrow down career choices,” she said.

A career decision also depends on factors like financial stability, work-life balance, location preferences, education and training, and health issues. Dr. Sahoo believes that consulting with mentors and experts in related fields can be very helpful in making this decision. “Due to the abundance of professional alternatives and the pressures from parents, friends, and society, choosing a career can be challenging for many young people. While there are several ways to achieve professional goals, students should be adaptable and utilise tools such as SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis and pros and cons lists to weigh their options,” she said.