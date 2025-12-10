Xavier Law School to organise two-day int’l meet

Xavier Law School, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is organising a two-day international conference on ‘Challenges, Prospects and Emerging Dimensions of Human Rights’ on December 12-13, 2025. The conference will be convened in the university premises in collaboration with the West Bengal Human Rights Commission and the Indian Social Institute, New Delhi.

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Basudeb Banerjee, member of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, and Dr A Cyril SJ, Director, Indian Social Institute, New Delhi Rev Dr John Felix Raj SJ, Vice-Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, will deliver the inaugural address. The conference will bring together academicians, policy makers, advocates, PhD scholars, LLM students and UG students. Paper presenters from various parts of the world are going to be a part of this conference, which will add immense quality and affirmative content to the existing human rights understanding and literature.