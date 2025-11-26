Xavier Business School set to host first-ever international meet in Kolkata

Xavier Business School (XBS) of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK), is all set to organise its first-ever international conference, titled ‘Transforming Business, Economy and Society’. To be held on November 29 and 30 at the sprawling campus in Kolkata, this conference aims at shaping future-ready perspectives, deep and insightful standpoints and outlooks in global businesses, economic policies, and societal development interventions. Millennium Post is the official print media partner of the prestigious meet.

The organising committee is led by Rev Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J., Vice-Chancellor, SXUK, Prof (Dr) Sitangshu Khatua, Dean of XBS, Dr Tutun Mukherjee, conference convener and Dr Abhisek Saha Roy, conference co-convener. The event would highlight XBS’s vision to promote international academic excellence and foster robust research ecosystems that would address some of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. With its interdisciplinary lens, multidisciplinary research outlook and global orientation, the conference promises to spark conversations, discussions and dialogues that would move beyond traditional frameworks and offer fresh, new and novel pathways for innovation-led growth, evolution, advancement and sustainability-oriented progress.

In a significant academic partnership, the conference is being organised in collaboration with reputable international universities that believe in post-modernism for escalation, success and academic advancement. On the platform, at the conference with XBS, there would be the University of Sussex, UK and Singapore Management University (SMU).

The collaboration would also symbolize XBS’s intent to cultivate long-term international linkages that enhance research mobility, joint publications, faculty engagement, and cross-border learning opportunities. Attendees can expect inspirational keynote addresses by leading global thinkers and domain experts, high-quality paper presentations, panel discussions, networking sessions designed to facilitate collaboration among participants and interactive interchanges encouraging innovative problem-solving approaches.