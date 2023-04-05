World’s largest book-writing competition held in Gurugram

India’s National Young Authors Fair, the first writing competition of its kind, was successfully organised in Gurugram recently. The event gave budding writers a chance and inspired over 1 lakh students to publish their first books. The young authors received a lifelong souvenir of their published works — complete with an ISBN issued by the Ministry of Education, an opportunity to speak, a writing experience, an entrepreneurial journey, and hundreds of hours of reading and writing. Many authors sold over 1,000 books in just 30 days.

An awards ceremony was held, which was attended by 500 people, including jury members, and young authors. The jury included renowned personalities like Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Dele Olojede, bestselling author of ‘Start-Up Nation’ and columnist Saul Singer and Edesia Nutrition, founder and CEO Navyn Salem.

Winners of the jury award included Tara Kumar for ‘The Dead Alive and In Between’, Advik Yambalada for ‘Lessons from The Animal Kingdom’, Dia Shangbag for ‘Emotional Well-Being’, Utsa Banerjee for ‘Riki and Her Dream’, and Tvarita Guliani for ‘Princess of Beauty Island’.

The bestselling authors included Dhairya Sudarshan with ‘Savi Our Saviour’, Keya Hatkar with Dancing on My Wheels’, Kshipra Moreker with ‘Learning From The Jungle’, Kunwar Vikram with ‘Nature Teaches Love’, Rudraang Goenka with ‘The Rise of The Great Insane’, Subasree Bharathi with ‘My Talking Cat’, Roohi Sharma with ‘Memories Miracles Magic’, Hiyansh Joshi with ‘The Rescue Rabblets’, Tania Boya with ‘The Journey’, and Tvarita Guliani with ‘Princess of Beauty Island’.

Tara Kumar, author of ‘The Dead Alive and In Between’ and winner of the jury Award said: “Winning this award is a dream come true. It has encouraged me to write more and continue to share my thoughts with the world.”

Jury member Saul Singer shared: “I am truly impressed by the talent and creativity of the young authors. Seeing the next generation of writers and entrepreneurs take charge and showcase their work is inspiring. I wish these budding writers all the luck and hope to hear more of their stories in the coming years.”