Workshop on laser dentistry held in Kolkata

Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research (GNIDSR) successfully hosted an interdepartmental edition of its flagship Conference SPEAK 2025 with a hands-on workshop on ‘Lasers in Dentistry’ workshop, which drew participation from 120 attendees, including GNIDSR faculty, alumni, postgraduate and undergraduate students, and external dental professionals. Forty-seven participants actively took part in the laser hands-on training.

The highlight of the event was an insightful lecture and live demonstration by renowned laser dentistry expert Dr Nami Savi Juneja, who guided participants through the use of both table-top and pen-type soft tissue lasers, providing valuable practical experience in clinical laser applications.

Reflecting on the event, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of the JIS Group, said, “GNIDSR continues to elevate standards in dental education by integrating academic rigor with clinical innovation. The SPEAK 2025 conference and laser workshop are a testament to our commitment to providing students and faculty with access to global best practices through immersive, hands-on learning experiences.”