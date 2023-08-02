Workshop on HyperConverged Infrastructure Solutions held

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) organised a two-day workshop on HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions at the CTE Learning Centre, Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu. The event witnessed a gathering of students and faculties from the Information Technology Engineering department, to harness the power of HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions.

The live online workshop meticulously crafted and delivered by industry experts from USA, offered an intensive training programme spread over two consecutive days. The comprehensive agenda encompassed vital aspects of HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI), including general implementation & troubleshooting, in-depth user interface walkthrough, API integration, and VM creation, among other essential topics.

“Hosting this international workshop on HyperConverged Infrastructure Solutions with global technology experts was a great privilege. The workshop aimed to equip participants with insights and skills on how to leverage this cutting-edge technology for their academic and professional endeavours,” said KA Alagarsamy, director, Consortium for Technical Education

According to Sairaman Srinivasan, chief strategy officer, Consortium for Technical Education, the workshop bridged the divide between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.