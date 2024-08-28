WORK WHILE YOU STUDY

Interested to pursue data science, economics, business administration, law, computer science and IT and medicine from abroad? Then, the UK might be an ideal choice given it is home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities, known for their rigorous academic standards and cutting-edge research. Undergraduate degrees in the UK typically last three years, and most master’s programmes take one year, enabling students to enter the job market sooner.



But then, are you worried that the rising cost of education might act as a deterrent? Well, the UK has a vibrant job market with numerous internships and part-time job opportunities available, particularly in major cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham. In recent times, we have also seen how Indian students have shown signs of being deterred from applying to British universities, with a four per cent drop in applications due to the Graduate Route visa, also known as the post-study work visa. However, Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage.biz, believes the flexible working hours for international students still make the UK one of the most sought-after study destinations in the world. “International students are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during term time and full-time during vacations, making it easier to gain work experience and earn money. Also, the universities often have dedicated career services that assist students in finding internships and part-time jobs. They offer workshops, job fairs, and individual counselling. For long-term employment, graduates can apply for a Skilled Worker visa if they have a job offer from a UK employer that meets certain salary and skill requirements,” he said.

From being a library assistant, dog walker to giving tuition and serving coffee, one can choose from a range of part-time jobs in the UK. Rahul Subramaniam, MD and Co- Founder, Athena Education, said but there are certain specified rules on how international students enrolled in UK universities can work part-time. According to him, the UK government allows up to 20 hours per week of part-time work for those pursuing full-time courses. Students who want to manage their finances during their stay in the country can select appropriate part-time jobs that do not interfere with their studies. “Post-graduation, the Graduate Route visa allows students to stay and work in the UK for up to two years. However, it’s not wise to take on too many hours of employment while you’re studying. Most course providers recommend less than 15 hours a week, so make sure it’s flexible and can be scheduled around your lecture timetable,” he said.

Subramaniam also mentioned that on an average, students can earn £13.11/hour through part-time jobs. “But employable skills, cultural exposure, communication skills, and network are the biggest takeaways. Choosing a suitable part-time job relevant to a course of study is much more useful,” he said.

And those looking for internships can also get paid when they are doing the job of a ‘worker’. “If this is the case, you’ll be legally entitled to the National Minimum Wage. If what you’re doing is classed as a college work experience placement, work shadowing, volunteering, or a student internship as part of a higher education course, you may not be entitled to get paid,” he said.

Chaturvedi, meanwhile, praises the UK universities, which have extensive alumni networks that can help students with mentorship, networking, and job opportunities. “Regular job fairs and on-campus recruitment drives provide students with direct access to potential employers. And then, for undergraduate students, some courses offer a “sandwich year” or placement year, where students can work in their field of study for a year as part of their degree.” UK universities offer a wide variety of programs, allowing students to find courses that perfectly match their career aspirations and interests,” he said.

Top courses in UK

Accounting

Economics

Computer Science

Law

Business Management

Finance

Architecture

Data Science

Medicine

Arts