Work hard, play harder

The timeless saying “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” holds profound wisdom. It reminds us that excessive focus on work without time for play can lead to a monotonous life. For a 90s kid, even when the mercury soared to a blistering 40 degrees, it failed to deter their thirst for outdoor fun and play. From Pitthu, Hide and Seek, Kancha, Aankh Micholi, Kho-Kho to Pakdam Pakdai, the 90s kids played till their legs hurt. Even the indoor games added a lot of fun. Be it carrom, chess, cards, snakes and ladders or Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi, they wouldn’t stop at anything. However, a lot has changed with the advent of technology. Today, indoor games have been mostly replaced by online games like Minecraft, Pokemon Go or Star Wars Battlefront II on iPad, tablet, or Android phones.

Play is indeed one of the most crucial aspects of a child’s life. Play is not just about having fun, it is a fundamental process through which children develop essential physical, cognitive, emotional, and social skills. Albert Einstein said, “Play is the highest form of research.” Play is so important to optimal child development that the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights has recognised it as a right of every child.

Here are some key reasons why play holds such significance in a child’s life:

Physical development: Games like skipping, football, or running contribute to a child’s physical development. It helps the children develop balance, motor skills and increases stamina and agility.

Social development: Playing provides an opportunity for the kids to interact with peers and fosters friendships. This in turn helps to develop their social skills. They value the understanding of sharing things and working together. Playing with their peers makes them more attentive and they learn to resolve conflicts amicably.

Cognitive development: Play also helps children to imagine and be creative. Children embark on a journey of discovery, honing their ability to brainstorm and exercise critical thinking skills. Each puzzle solved, and every imaginative castle erected contributes to their intellectual growth.

Sportsmanship spirit: Through play, children learn the importance of fair play. Playing nurtures qualities that go beyond competition and lead to valuable life lessons. They develop respect for others, celebrate victories with humility, and face defeats with grace, understanding that it is all part of the game.

Stress relief: Play is a natural stress buster. During play, the brain releases endorphins, also known as “feel-good” hormones. Even short periods of play provide relief from monotonous routines and recharge the minds. Play boosts confidence and helps in the healthy distraction from negative thoughts.

Family bonding: Just imagine how happy your child will be when the most important person (parents) in their life plays with them. Be it indoor or outdoor games, play as often with your kids because it builds your child’s self-esteem and also makes them understand the value of family bonds. It also strengthens the parent-child relationship.

While we recognise that technology has its place, we must strike a balance between the virtual and the real worlds. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable surge in internet use and online gaming among children and adolescents across Asian countries. While technology is beneficial, excessive online gaming has shown adverse effects on children resulting in loss of focus, depression, anxiety and poor sleep cycle. So, let’s encourage the kids to embrace the joy of playing especially outdoor games and help them realize the beauty of the world that lies just beyond the screens.