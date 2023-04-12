Work as a team & what you feel inside is success: Sudha Murty

Always do what you are passionate about in life and as long as it is legally and ethically right. I’ve done that for 72 years,” said educator, philanthropist, author and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty.

Asking the students to never regret, Murthy, who was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan for her social work in the fields of healthcare, education, art and culture, animal welfare and women empowerment, said how after parents, teachers play a crucial role. “School plays an important role in life. Teaching is a very important profession and it is important to know that after the parents, comes the teacher. Show courage, compassion, and confidence and work hard. There was so much opposition to do what I wanted to do,” said Murthy during the graduation ceremony of the 2023 batch of International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) students from Greenwood High International School.

The eminent educator and philanthropist also mentioned that the quest for knowledge has no barriers. She also asked students to accept failures graciously. “Never regret and always work towards satisfaction. Supporting children is the biggest strength in life. It is important to compete with yourself and you should always know that life is like a thali meal, which is a balanced meal. Work as a team and what you feel inside is a success. Accept failure if it comes. It is part of life. Ultimately work towards success,” she said.