Will AI replace coders or work alongside them?

If you’re a programmer, chances are you’ve asked yourself this question at least once: Will AI replace me? Honestly, it’s a thought that’s been weighing on professionals across the globe, especially with how fast AI is advancing.

To stir the pot further, Replit CEO Amjad Masad recently said that AI is progressing so quickly that learning to code might soon become pointless. “As AI agents get better, it would be a waste of time to learn how to code,” he said.

Then there’s Google revealing that AI already writes about 25% of its code. And Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei took it up a notch, predicting that AI could be generating up to 90% of code in just six months, essentially automating the bulk of software development within a year.

A recent Pew Research Center report backs this up, stating that over the next 20 years, nearly half of software engineers could see their jobs impacted by AI. So where does that leave us? Two options: either we adapt and upskill or risk being left behind.

But here’s the silver lining— OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said recently that he is less interested in replacing coders (100% automation) and more focused on making them 10x more productive. Also, most educators and industry experts don’t think coders are going extinct. What they see instead is a major shift in how we work. The role of a developer is evolving, not vanishing. With AI as a tool, not a threat, this could be the beginning of an exciting new era for tech careers.

“The way codes are generated has been transformed by AI, similar to how calculators changed mathematics or GPS changed navigation. Today, AI can generate code snippets, accelerate debugging, and recommend solutions. But AI still lacks abstract thinking, creative problem-solving, ethical reasoning, and nuanced system design – all of which is crucial for real-world software development. That’s where human coders remain irreplaceable. The future is not just about dealing with or against AI, but about being in tandem with it,” said Vivek K Singh, chairman and CEO, Careerera.

Recently, ODM has launched Odisha’s first cyber square coding and AI programme. It announced its partnership with UK-based Cyber Square to implement a comprehensive coding and AI curriculum across its schools, from grade first onwards. “Coding and AI are no longer optional skills – they are essential competencies that will shape future professional success,” said Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group.

Even Oxford University’s The Future of Employment study throws up a red flag—warning that software engineering could be one of the jobs at risk as machine learning continues to evolve. The report even suggests that software design itself may soon be optimized by algorithms.

But let’s hit pause for a second. Because here’s the twist: AI isn’t just replacing developers—it’s actually helping them. AI-powered coding assistants like ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, and OpenAI Codex are already part of many developers’ toolkits. These tools speed things up, help clean up messy code, catch bugs, and even suggest smarter ways to write programmes. AI code generators can whip up high-quality code snippets in seconds, flag issues before they become real problems, and help developers write cleaner, more efficient code. So instead of feeling threatened, maybe it’s time we looked at AI as a coding partner—a really smart one at that.

According to Aarul Malaviya, Founder Zamit, coding is more than just writing lines of code — it’s about solving problems, designing systems, and understanding user needs. “AI can assist, but it still needs human logic, creativity, and ethical judgment to function effectively. AI is not to be viewed as a threat but as a collaborator. Future-ready coders will be those who can work with AI, leveraging it to build smarter, more efficient solutions. Rather than making coders redundant, AI is pushing the industry toward higher-order thinking and innovation. The future for coders remains promising, provided they adapt,” he said.