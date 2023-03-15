Why study a foreign language?

Foreign language learning in Indian schools is gaining popularity as more students are realising the importance of knowing multiple languages. However, foreign language learning is not mandatory in Indian schools and is offered as an elective subject in most institutions. The most commonly taught foreign languages in Indian schools are French, German, Spanish, and Chinese, with some of them also offering Japanese and Russian.

Recently, the government of India has also taken various initiatives to promote foreign language learning in the country. In 2015, the government launched the Scheme for Promotion of International Cooperation in Education and Culture to encourage the study of foreign languages in India.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has launched the ‘e-pathshala’ initiative, which is an online platform for students to learn various subjects, including foreign languages.

From increased employability, improved communication, enhanced cultural understanding, and personal growth, learning a foreign language can be incredibly beneficial for Indian students. Here’s why:

Increased employability: Knowing a foreign language can make a job seeker more competitive in the market, especially if the language is in high demand in their field of work.

Improved communication: Learning a foreign language can help students to better communicate with people from other countries, both in their personal and professional lives.

Enhanced cultural understanding: By learning a foreign language, students can gain a greater appreciation for other countries’ customs, traditions, and history.

The author is the principal of Acharya Tulsi Academy Orchids The International School, Newtown, Kolkata