Why physical education matters

Academics and physical education complement each other. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 strongly emphasises physical education as a part of the curriculum. From developing good habits, combating negative behaviour in children to helping them concentrate and perform better in class, physical education is an integral facet of comprehensive education. Time and again, it has been proved that children respond faster and with greater accuracy after vigorous sessions of physical activities. Let’s find out the reasons why physical education is necessary in schools.

Academic performance: Physical education not only boosts a student’s physical well-being but also impacts academic performance. Students who engage in regular physical activity are more likely to remain attentive and absorb information during classes. The students also develop essential life skills that empower them for a promising future.

Cognitive functioning: When students actively participate in physical training, it not only strengthens their bodies but also stimulates their minds, thus enhancing cognitive functions such as attention, memory, and problem-solving skills.

Stress reduction: According to WHO, depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents. In such cases, physical activity can act as a powerful stress reliever. Participating in physical education classes can have a positive impact on a student’s ability to manage academic stress and maintain a balanced mental state.

Team building: When a child participates in physical education, he/she is not alone. Physical education enables a child to involve in better teamwork, collaboration and enhances communication. Therefore, it is often seen that students who actively participate in PT classes have enhanced teamwork abilities.

Discipline: Students who participate in physical education classes tend to have better time management skills. Physical activities also make a student more disciplined and they learn to allocate time for both academics and physical education class.

Confidence: Achieving academic milestones is not enough for the holistic growth of a student. Active participation in PT classes also contributes to building a strong sense of confidence and self-esteem. As students master a new sport and achieve milestones, they become confident to tackle challenges head-on in life.

Physical education is not only about building muscles but developing a strong and resilient mind. It has been proved that schools that encourage students to actively participate in physical education classes have shown increased concentration, enhanced physical well-being, and improved academic performance. Physical activities provide holistic growth comprising mind, body, and character, which are vital for students. The advantages of school-based physical education are diverse and should not be overlooked.