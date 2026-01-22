Why first-year students should start career planning early

First-year Computer Science Engineering student Anushka Bhattacharya walked into college with a clear career plan. But as she started attending classes at Adamas University, Kolkata, interacting with classmates and having conversations with professors, she found herself discovering new possibilities she hadn’t thought about earlier. Like Anushka, many first-year students go through a phase of exploration once college begins. In fact, the first few weeks of college can be overwhelming for new students. A new academic environment, unfamiliar faces and an increased independence often requires a period of adjustment, making career planning far from a top priority for most first-year students. However, reports suggest that students who begin career planning in their first year are nearly 30-40% more likely to feel confident about their career choices by the time they graduate.



One of the earliest steps students take is self-assessment i.e. to understand their interests, strengths and long term goals. While many students get caught up in their newfound freedom and tend to lose track, others take a more proactive approach. They attend career fairs, interact with professionals and ask meaningful questions on platforms like LinkedIn or during campus events, gaining valuable insights into the industry.

Active involvement in college life also plays a crucial role. Joining clubs such as debate societies, volunteering groups or participating in inter college fests allows the students to build confidence, teamwork and leadership skills. Students should also start building a professional online presence by creating a LinkedIn profile and updating it with academic achievements, certifications and projects. Platforms like Udemy offer beginner friendly courses in finance, AI, python, digital marketing and more, enabling the students to develop both technical expertise and essential soft skills from an early stage.

According to reports from the National Association of Colleges and Employees (NACE), early career professionals who participate in experiential learning such as skill based courses, internships or project work-report receive significantly more positive career outcomes than those who do not.

Biyatri Mondal, a BTech Computer Science Student, University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, mentioned that early career planning is especially important for newcomers, as many first-year students often feel confused when they enter college. “Since we tend to get confused when we first join college, having a proper plan in mind can keep us level headed and give us a good head start. One of the ways to do that is to check if our interests align with our abilities,” she said.

Early career planning also provides a clear roadmap for long-term success. It reduces confusion and helps the students to get clarity about their career objectives and job preferences. It also allows them to identify their strengths and skill gaps giving them enough time to develop both technical and soft skills. By planning ahead students can avoid last minute pressure and uncertainty during their final years. Pracheta Bhattacharya, a third-year Political Science student, Scottish Church College, Kolkata, highlighted how early career planning can be advantageous. “As academic workload increases in later years, managing career planning alongside studies becomes difficult. Starting early allows us to explore our interests, build experience through internships, develop a strong CV and prepare steadily for our chosen career path,” she said.

Seeking guidance is equally important as well. Talking to university career counsellors or opting for professional career counselling can help students align their academic choices with career goals. Yashashvi Damani, a first-year student from the FSNM (Food, Science, Nutrition Management) Department, JD Birla Institute, Kolkata, said, “I have started to plan my career. Therefore, I network, show interest in internships, volunteer, and participate in extracurricular activities. This gives me practical exposure and a strong foundation for my career.”