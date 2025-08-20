Why demand for international schools is rising in India

When Pratim Sarkar (37) was choosing the right school board for his son, he had his eyes set on an IB (International Baccalaureate) curriculum school. Kolkata offered him plenty of solid CBSE options with proven track records, but he was determined to go the international route. “I want my son to study in the US, and IB is globally recognised and valued by universities. It gives students a definite edge in admissions abroad,” said Sarkar, himself a product of the ISC board.

He isn’t alone. More and more Indian parents, especially millennials, are opting for IB and Cambridge (IGCSE/A Levels) schools for their kids. The reason is simple: these curricula are widely accepted by foreign universities and can open doors to smoother admissions. In the US, both IB and A Levels are highly respected, and strong scores can even earn college credits or advanced placement. In the UK, A Levels are considered the benchmark, while IB is equally prized for the academic breadth it offers. Canada, Singapore, and several European countries, too, rate these boards highly, often giving students a head start in their university journey.

“The IB and Cambridge curriculums are increasingly preferred in India because they nurture skills that go beyond surface level learning. Parents today are seeking holistic education that develops critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving… qualities essential in a globalized world. Unlike traditional curriculums, these frameworks emphasize inquiry, research, and independent learning, which align well with the aspirations of 21st-century learners. For families with international mobility, IB and Cambridge also provide continuity and global recognition. The IBCP programme that focuses on more streamlined career paths is becoming very popular in India,” said Manpreet Kaur, Secondary School Principal, Stonehill International School, Bangalore.

The number of schools offering international curricula in India has been steadily climbing, from 708 in 2017-18 to 923 in 2023-24. The International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) mentioned that India now has over 225 IB World Schools (as of 2024), more than double the roughly 100 that existed in 2014. Similarly, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has over 700 affiliated schools across the country.

Research by ISC highlighted just how quickly the sector is expanding: in the last five years alone, international schools in India have recorded a 14% rise in numbers, a 40% jump in student enrollments, a 36% increase in staff recruitment, and an impressive 49% surge in fee income.

Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore, believes the increasing popularity of the IB and Cambridge curricula in India reflects a change in the way parents and students view education today. “Universities across the world value the IB Diploma because it is rigorous, comprehensive and relies on application of mind. For parents seeking a system that prepares children for higher education while also enabling them to thrive as well-rounded individuals, the IB provides a compelling path that is appreciated globally. The IB curriculum encourages students to think critically about global issues and to consider their role in creating a more peaceful and sustainable world,” she said.

The international school market in India is on a steep upward curve, projected to touch $14.67 billion by 2030, up from $9.09 billion in 2021. Mumbai currently leads the pack with the highest number of international schools. According to Techmagnate’s Search Trends Report, Hyderabad (16.08% growth) and Bengaluru (15.16% growth) are fast emerging as regional powerhouses in this space. What’s more, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have shown a staggering 99.14% jump in search interest, pointing to strong demand and expansion well beyond the traditional education hubs.

Naman Jain, Education Policy expert and Vice Chairman, Silver Line Prestige School, Ghaziabad, believes the demand stems largely from the limited number of CBSE schools offering truly “progressive and skills-based education”. “As a result, many parents feel compelled to opt for international curricula, despite their high costs. Unfortunately, this has positioned IB and Cambridge as offerings only accessible to a high socio-economic group. The truth is, CBSE and NEP 2020 already advocate for progressive, skills-oriented education. However, it is up to schools to embrace modern teaching methodologies, invest in continuous teacher training, implement strong audit systems, and manage change effectively. Since many schools lag in this transition, parents often perceive that only international curricula can deliver quality, future-ready education—making them willing to pay a premium because they see education as non-negotiable,” he said.

Jain also mentioned that international curricula are aligned to the needs of students aspiring for overseas universities, particularly the small but significant segment—around 2%—who seek global higher education opportunities. “Their structure, assessment style, and timelines match the expectations of international institutions. However, for the 98% of Indian students who pursue higher education domestically, national boards like CBSE remain more relevant. What’s crucial is that CBSE schools should continuously adapt their strategies, strengthen preparation for competitive exams, enhance career counselling, and align learning outcomes with evolving industry and university requirements. This balance ensures students are equally equipped for both Indian and international pathways,” he said.