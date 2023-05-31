Where passion meets career

During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, travel seemed like a distant dream. The global health crisis forced us to remain confined within the four walls of our homes, yearning to see the skies and breathe the fresh air of new destinations. Amid these restrictions, many individuals found solace through virtual travel experiences. According to a December 2020 Statista study, 18 percent of respondents in the USA embraced virtual travel as a way to explore the world from the safety of their homes.

As the world gradually opened up post Covid-19 and travel restrictions began to ease, the travellers were back with a vengeance. The impact of this pent-up desire for travel can be witnessed in the projected growth of the global hotel and resort industry market. According to Statista, by the end of 2031, the global hotel and resort industry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% and reach $1.27 trillion. This growth signifies a promising future for the hospitality industry.

Looking at 2023, it is anticipated that 2,934 hotels will open their doors across the globe, a significant increase compared to the 2,246 hotels opened in 2021. This surge in new hotel establishments indicates a positive outlook for the industry, fueled by the resurging demand for travel and accommodation.

Arjun Kaggallu, the general manager of Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences, enthusiastically stated that “this is the best time to be a part of the thriving hospitality sector”. “With the world trending towards ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence, the hospitality industry still thrives on relationships. Imagine a robot serving you tea. Would you feel a personal connection? Yes, there have been technological advancements like contactless travel, which has made the hospitality industry more lucrative, but still, the sector relies on human interaction and connection the most,” said the general manager of Novotel Kolkata.

Hospitality management encompasses diverse industries like travel, tourism, food and beverage, accommodation, event management, and hotels. The field extends beyond the classroom, offering practical learning experiences. Diverse management subjects such as human resource management, operations management, project management, business strategy, property management, sales and marketing and leadership management are also taught. A bachelor’s degree in hospitality management can land jobs like cabin crew, customer relation executive, guest service officer, executive search consultant, sales and marketing manager, human resources officer, retail manager, tour manager, tourism officer, business development manager, event manager, hotel manager, and many more.

Dr Shefali Joshi, head, Department of Hospitality Management, MIT-WPU, said a degree in hospitality and tourism management can help students to pursue a range of exciting and rewarding careers in the industry.

“The industry is experiencing continuous growth, driven by increasing travel and tourism worldwide, providing abundant job opportunities. Hospitality and tourism often involve interaction with people from different cultures and backgrounds, providing students with opportunities for global exposure, cultural exchange, and personal growth. The industry has expanded to include various diverse and specialised roles like sustainable tourism manager, destination manager, revenue manager, and digital marketing specialist. These evolving career options reflect the industry’s dynamic nature and offer individuals opportunities to explore their interests,” she said.

According to Dr Joshi, careers in hospitality and tourism management have expanded beyond traditional roles. “Offbeat career options such as sommeliers, culinary tourism specialists, adventure tourism managers, ecotourism planners, and wedding planners have gained popularity in recent years,” she said.

Prof M P Verma, Dean, School of Hospitality & Tourism, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, doesn’t mince his words when he said the hospitality industry has resurged with renewed vigour and energy post-Covid-19, surpassing all expectations. “The pandemic initially cast doubt on the future of the hospitality sector. However, in the post-pandemic era, we have witnessed a remarkable resurgence in travel, bringing forth positive developments for the industry. This resurgence has created a surge in demand for hospitality management professionals across various sectors such as hospitals, hotels, event management, and beyond. The versatility of hospitality management education opens doors to abundant career opportunities in diverse fields,” he said.

The hospitality industry is rewarding but also needs a lot of hard work. You might end up working on most holidays or be required to do double shifts. A hospitality management student is thus taught to be flexible, multitask and work within a team. He/she also needs to have leadership skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities and should be good in communication and interpersonal skills. Also, time management is key.

Swastik Nag, director, Canteen Pub & Grub, Kolkata and co-owner of Traffic Gastropub, studied engineering. However, his passion for the hospitality industry has been there since childhood. “I grew up with a dream of owning a restaurant, and that aspiration never faded away,” he said. Given he didn’t have a hospitality management degree, the initial days were challenging for him.

“Stepping into the hospitality industry without a formal educational background in the field did present its share of challenges. One of the initial hurdles was acquiring knowledge about the industry itself. I had to invest significant time and effort into studying the market, understanding customer preferences, and learning about the latest trends and best practices. I attended workshops, seminars, and industry events to gain insights and network with experienced professionals,” he said.

In fact, Nag had to face scepticism from investors and stakeholders who questioned his ability to succeed without a hospitality-related degree. “However, I leveraged my engineering background to demonstrate my capability to analyse data, manage resources efficiently, and ensure a smooth operational workflow,” he said.

Kumar Shobhan, general manager of Hyatt Regency Kolkata, started his career as a waiter. Despite being in the industry for 27 years, Shobhan said there hasn’t been a day he doesn’t feel excited to be a part of the dynamic hospitality sector.

“This industry requires a lot of passion. If you are not passionate about talking to a guest or serving a guest then it becomes challenging for anybody to survive. Also, the hospitality industry is about teamwork. We start our day early in the morning and end very late. But then, we also have a lot of fun,” he smiled.