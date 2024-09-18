When commerce meets management

Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society recently conducted a speaker session and a panel discussion event with the theme ‘Industry Insights for a successful corporate future’ named XavUltra Talks. It is a platform designed to equip undergraduates with the knowledge, skills, and resilience needed to succeed in the corporate world.



The opening ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor Rev. Dr. Fr. John Felix Raj, along with registrar Dr Ashish Mitra, dean Dr Anupam Mitra, and professor-in-charge Dr Mili Kar and Dr Sumantra Bhattacharya.

Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of Stockedge spoke elaborately on the topic, “Investment in stock market”. He discussed fundamental concepts such as bull and bear markets, explaining that the stock market is vital for economic growth and wealth accumulation. He highlighted that investing early, ideally from a young age, can lead to significant long-term financial benefits. Trends such as the rise of technology and sustainability investments were also noted, alongside the distinction between companies and brands.