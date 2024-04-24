WHAT’S MAKING PROMPT ENGINEERING THE TALK OF TECH WORLD?

Raktim Mukherjee is about to finish his computer engineering degree, and he’s got his sights set on a job that’s all about the future: prompt engineering. Prompt engineers play a vital role in optimising AI interactions by crafting precise queries that yield accurate results. They’re not just modern-day technology guides; they’re architects of efficient communication between humans and machines, driving innovation in the tech landscape. In simple terms, a prompt is a natural language text that ensures the generative AI performs a specific task. To make it simpler, prompt is a message we give to AI systems, like ChatGPT or Google Bard, to get them to do something for us. Prompt engineering is all about making sure we give them the right instructions so they can give us the best possible answers. It’s like teaching them how to understand what we want and respond in a helpful way.



So, why is suddenly prompt engineering so much in demand? Forbes reported a remarkable 42% surge in AI job listings, signaling the swift rise of prompt engineering as a coveted career path in the era of AI. “The potential applications of Generative AI across various industries are limitless, showcasing its versatility in enhancing a wide range of jobs. Generative AI has the capacity to fuel innovation, boost productivity, and improve outcomes, ultimately streamlining processes and making tasks more manageable for individuals. In today’s era, where AI-driven solutions are increasingly prevalent—ranging from chatbots in customer service to AI-generated content—prompt engineering serves as the vital link for facilitating effective communication between humans and AI,” said Dr Shamik Tiwari, Dean and Professor at the School of Computer Science & Engineering, IILM University, Gurugram.

Prof (Dr) Saikat Maity of the department of CSE, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, doesn’t mince words when he informed that people in a variety of positions, such as data scientists, marketers, educators, journalists, authors, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, might benefit from prompt engineering. “Prompt engineering will be crucial in producing various types of content, such as robotic process automation bots, 3D assets, scripts, robot instructions, and other kinds of content and digital artefacts, as generative AI technologies advance,” he said.

Despite prompt engineering’s rapid rise in the generative AI domain, there are looming concerns about its future scope. A recent report has shed light on these apprehensions, indicating that when compared to more established AI careers like data science, the allure of prompt engineering diminishes.

But then, the numbers prove otherwise. A Bloomberg Intelligence report last year predicted that the generative AI market is about to skyrocket. From being worth $40 billion in 2022, it’s expected to hit a whopping $1.3 trillion over the next decade. “The role of a prompt engineer is vital in the rapidly changing field of AI. These engineers specialise in creating and refining prompts, fundamental inputs guiding AI models to produce accurate and relevant outputs. With AI technology advancing swiftly and its adoption across industries increasing, the demand for prompt engineers is growing, especially in high-growth skills like natural language processing. According to recent reports, India is expected to experience a surge in demand for prompt engineering, with an estimated increase of over 20%. This growth is being driven by the rising complexity of AI technology and its integration across various industries. As AI systems become more sophisticated, there is a greater need for prompt engineers who can tailor prompts to specific models and applications,” said Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

To become a prompt engineer, one needs a bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science, engineering, or a related field. Alongside your degree, obtaining a certification in prompt engineering can be beneficial. “Traditional engineers need to have strong knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, transformers, large language models, programming skills (Python). All these skills are usually covered in BTECH-CSE specialisation in AI/ML programmes,” said Dr Tiwari.

Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs, stresses the importance of strong communication skills for prompt engineers. Despite concerns that AI advancements might jeopardize coding roles, Seth doesn’t dismiss the significance of coding expertise. “A prompt engineer will have to learn to be an effective communicator. He/she will have to learn to regularly practise their skills and be clear and concise with their prompts. And an engineer with an expertise in coding might be able to meticulously craft prompts for coding to generate deeper responses from the AI model,” he said.

Reddy emphasises how a prompt engineer needs to have diverse skills, combining technical expertise with domain-specific knowledge. From proficiency in programming languages like Python, familiarity with machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow or PyTorch, to a robust understanding of computer science, mathematics, and statistics are essential for a prompt engineer. “India’s technology sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, primarily fueled by AI integration. This convergence has led to a surge in demand for skilled professionals proficient in Machine Learning and AI, especially in engineering. The sector is experiencing an impressive growth rate ranging between 65% to 68% in engineering roles within the AI sector. We must also understand that generative AI is not a threat to engineering jobs but a powerful enabler of human ingenuity,” said Reddy.