What it really takes to be a food vlogger

In the age of reels and relentless scrolling, everyone’s got an opinion and somehow, everyone’s suddenly an expert. Be it food, films, or politics, the self-proclaimed gurus are everywhere. Walk into any cafe, and chances are the person at the next table is filming their cappuccino, tossing out hashtags, and calling themselves a food vlogger. These days, we’re clicking pics of our spaghetti aglio e olio before we even pick up the fork. But does posting a few aesthetic shots make you a food vlogger? And more importantly, can food vlogging be seen as a legit career? Honestly, five years ago, most parents would’ve laughed it off. But in today’s YouTube and Instagram era, content creation is as real a job as anything in the corporate world. That said, just like any serious job, it takes effort, learning, and genuine knowledge to stay relevant and be taken seriously.

“Food vlogging, like any other creative career, demands more than just reels and likes. It requires perseverance, learning, integrity, and evolution. If you can build a brand that people trust, not just follow, then yes, it can be a career. Otherwise, it’s just a phase,” said Anindya Sundar Basu, a professional travel and food writer. A renowned restaurant critic and food commentator, Basu is also a professional food photographer.

The Indian food and beverage (F&B) market is massive and only getting bigger, valued at USD 334 billion in 2023, it’s a key contributor to the country’s GDP and provides employment to millions. With rising demand for processed and packaged foods, the market is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching around USD 700 billion. Naturally, this boom is also shifting how the industry engages with consumers. From big hotel chains to international food brands, everyone is now actively seeking out authentic food influencers and commentators to promote their offerings on social media. In fact, in India, the influencer marketing industry is expected to touch Rs 3,375 crore by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18%. In a space this competitive, the role of food vloggers and digital voices isn’t just growing, it’s becoming essential.

According to Basu, if one is truly serious about taking up food vlogging as a career, one must have a real understanding of food, how it’s made, where it comes from and what makes it tick. “It also helps to be well-travelled, to have eaten across places and cuisines. Without that exposure, everything becomes “besh bhalo” (pretty good), and that doesn’t add much value to the viewer. It’s also about being respectful. This is someone’s business. Being critical for the sake of attention is short-sighted. Constructive criticism is one thing but clickbait negativity just to go viral? That’s a disservice to the entire ecosystem,” said Basu, the founder of Pikturenama Studios in Kolkata.

But these days, vloggers are also losing credibility as audiences grow tired of sugar-coated, biased reviews pushed out for paid gigs. What once felt like authentic, relatable content now often comes across as overly commercial. Viewers are quick to spot when a review is more about pleasing a sponsor than offering real value or honest opinion. Also, some food vloggers are chasing views by covering anything just for the sake of viral content. Food vlogger Indrajit Lahiri, who is the face of Foodka in Kolkata, said food vlogging can become a full-time career but it takes time. “The first quality you need in this space is the ability to adapt, whether it’s to new technologies, changing concepts, shifting audience behaviour or shrinking attention spans. Everything’s evolving every few months,” he said. Lahiri also pointed out how the chase for views often dictates what content gets made. “If the audience wants content that racks up millions of views, most vloggers feel compelled to deliver exactly that even if it means compromising on quality or relevance. Let’s be honest, a lot of people are just doing it for the numbers,” he said. Lahiri also didn’t shy away from calling out viewers, and added, “There’s a bit of responsibility on the audience too, if you keep consuming garbage, that’s exactly what creators will keep serving.”

Basu believes getting paid for your time and experience absolutely makes sense, otherwise, how does one sustain this work? “But if the food is average or something doesn’t work, then say so. Share your hits and misses honestly. Talk about what you ate, what the offer was, what the ambiance felt like, rather than passing sweeping judgments. That’s how you build long-term trust,” he said.

And no, one doesn’t need a degree or a course to talk about food. But both Basu and Lahiri believe a food commentator or vlogger needs to have some knowledge, curiosity and willingness to learn. “Read, taste, cook and ask questions. The more you know, the more nuanced your content becomes. That’s what makes people come back,” said Basu.

Lahiri, a popular food commentator of Kolkata, added that in the world of content creation, the key to staying relevant is being open to unlearning, relearning, and constantly adapting.