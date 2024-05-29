What draws Indian parents to international schools?

Do you love doing science experiments in the lab and also have an interest in history and psychology? The increasing popularity of international schools in India can be attributed to their flexible curriculum, which caters to diverse interests and academic pursuits. Also, the rising purchasing power of the Indian middle class has enhanced their ability to afford international education and increased their mobility for work and leisure. Today’s Indian middle-class parents view international education as a crucial pathway for their children to gain broader exposure and develop essential skills. These skills are seen as vital for accessing higher education opportunities and securing better employment prospects both in India and abroad.



In the past 10 years, the number of international schools in India has more than doubled. Indian education is rapidly adopting international institutions at all levels, from pre-primary to university. Reports show that enrolment in K-12 international schools in India saw a significant rise between 2023-2024, with over 416,000 students aged 3 to 18 now enrolled. In recent years, schools in India have embraced various international curricula and programmes, gaining immense popularity among students and parents. These include the International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge International Examinations (CIE), French Baccalaureate (FB), Canadian Board, and Western Australian curriculum.

The international curriculum in India exposes students to different cultures and perspectives, helping them appreciate cultural differences and understand other viewpoints. This helps children develop a global outlook, making them better prepared to succeed in the global job market. “International curricula bring the world to students and offer insights into various cultural practices and global issues. This exposure is crucial for developing a global mindset, preparing students to think and operate internationally. Also, an international curriculum fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills while broadening students’ perspectives,” said Dr Christopher Abraham CEO & Head - Dubai Campus, SP Jain School of Global Management.

Mira Bhattacharya, director, Techno India Group World School, Siliguri, which is affiliated with School Curriculum and Standards Authority International, Government of Western Australia, emphasises on the innovative teaching methods and student-teacher ratio in international schools. “The international curricula emphasise student-centric, interactive, and experiential learning, focusing on the practical application of knowledge. We encourage students to think critically and analyse. Also, we maintain smaller class sizes and a favourable teacher-student ratio for more personalized attention,” she said. Bhattacharya also highlighted how international schools assist students in planning their subject preferences, preparing them to apply for admissions and scholarships at colleges abroad.

“We follow the Western Australian curriculum, which has received an equivalent certificate from the Government of India. We offer five different pathways, allowing students to pursue various subject options,” said Bhattacharya. Techno India Group World School in Siliguri is a premier residential and day boarding school for girls in North Bengal.

Meanwhile, there’s a common belief among parents that international schools in India are primarily for children aiming to study abroad. However, Indian students who plan to pursue their careers within their own native land can significantly benefit from these institutions as well. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School, believes globalisation has undeniably transformed education in India, bringing opportunities for collaboration, technological advancements, and exposure to global perspectives. “Indian students who want to study an international curriculum would benefit in terms of great opportunities for higher education and career and this would act as a boost to their current education. Overall, it offers a competitive edge to Indian students who too want to study international curriculum as these courses offer global recognition, aiding students in securing spots at prestigious global universities. Its holistic education approach develops personal, social, and academic skills ideal for multicultural adaptation abroad. The major benefit of studying under international learning standards and following the international curriculum is that it appreciates all other cultures of the world and incorporates that knowledge in the regular learning course,” she said.

Dr Ted Mockrish, Head of School, Canadian International School Bangalore, doesn’t mince his words when he mentioned that Indian parents should seek schools with international accreditation. “Boards in India or abroad are fairly similar in that they seek to boil down several years of learning into several high-stakes exams. The difference with programs like the IB diploma programme is that they also require students to submit internal assessments, deeply throughout out research papers across six areas of study that also make up a student’s final grade. The core subjects of the Extended Essay (EE), Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Creativity, Activity, and Service (CAS) require students to apply critical thinking, collaboration, reflection, and other deep metacognitive skills to their learning,” he said.